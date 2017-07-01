The SC Progressive Network is celebrating 21 years of grassroots organizing in South Carolina. Operating on a shoestring budget and an army of passionate community activists, the Network has made impressive gains in the trenches. We have grown a solid statewide base of members. We created the first online database of campaign contributions in the state. We successfully fought the politically motivated photo ID law. We have organized mass rallies to demand a moral budget, government transparency and accountability, and Medicaid expansion. Now, with a new administration alarming voters on both sides of the aisle, our work is more critical than ever.

Please join us!